We're playing Minecraft Dungeons here at Gamereactor right now, and you can expect a review early next week, just in time for the game to premiere on Tuesday. To celebrate the weekend, Mojang has now released a new trailer for the game, simply called Unite, and it's dedicated to the fact that is supports co-op for up to four players.

It's a shortie with not too much gameplay in it, but it sure looks like good fun, doesn't it?