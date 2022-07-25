Check out the new Black Adam trailer

HQ

San Diego Comic Con continues to pump out showcases of the industry's comic book giants and one of those was Dwayne Johnson's beefy anti-hero Black Adam, who in a new trailer, smashes and destroys his way to justice.

In addition to Johnson, we can also get to see Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill, One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers, Trinkets) as Cyclone and of course Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!) as Dr. Fate. Black Adam lands in theatres worldwide on October 21.

We think this looks pretty darn promising, but what is your opinion?

HQ

Synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.