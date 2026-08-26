Check out the multiplayer of Crazy Taxi: World Tour

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As we've previously reported, Sega will be conducting a closed network test for Crazy Taxi: World Tour in September, with August 31 as the registration deadline (you can read more about that here). Unfortunately, not all countries will be able to participate, and we know that not everyone wants to take part in testing unfinished games.

However, that doesn't mean we'll miss out on the return of reckless driving in a bright yellow taxi, because during the recently concluded Opening Night Live, Sega released a new trailer showing what it might look like when we play Crazy Taxi: World Tour together.

You can find the video below, and the game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X in 2027 on a date yet to be announced.