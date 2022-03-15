Check out the movie poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

HQ

Next month marks the release of the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The first one became a huge success, that probably would have got a whole lot bigger if it wasn't for a certain pandemic that started at the time.

All the key people from the first movie are back in their roles here, including Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden returns as Tom Wachowski and Jim Carrey will once again play Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik. This time they are also getting company from Idris Elba as Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower (she is also doing the voice work for Tails in the games).

Now the new movie poster has been shared on Twitter, and so has a new trailer, check them both out below. What do you think of the movie?