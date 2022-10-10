Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Check out the Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video

A trip down the very deadly memory lane.

Mortal Kombat turned 30 years old during the weekend, as the original game was released in arcades on October 8, 1992. While there wasn't any massive celebrations, at least NetherRealm Studios posted a video called Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video.

While it's not very long, it includes plenty of stuff from the three decades that has passed since the franchise started, including several games, scenes from the movies, some glimpses of the anime, and of course, Fatalities. Check it all out below and please share your greatest Mortal Kombat memory and game.

