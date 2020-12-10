Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Minecraft Dungeons

Check out the Minecraft Dungeons: Howling Peak launch trailer

The latest big expansion for Mojang's dungeon crawler is out now.

Today's the day. Now the Howling Peak expansion has been launched for Minecraft Dungeons, and offers more of literally everything; environments, artefacts, armour, weapons and of course Mobs and bosses. Howling Peak can be bought separately, but is also available in a second Season Pass. Check out what it has to offer in the launch trailer.

Minecraft Dungeons launched back in May and is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One (you can read our review over here). It is also included with Xbox Game Pass.

Minecraft DungeonsScore

Minecraft Dungeons
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Mojang's new dungeon crawler is a nice surprise, and you shouldn't let the word "Minecraft" in the title fool you either."



