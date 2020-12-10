Check out the Minecraft Dungeons: Howling Peak launch trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Today's the day. Now the Howling Peak expansion has been launched for Minecraft Dungeons, and offers more of literally everything; environments, artefacts, armour, weapons and of course Mobs and bosses. Howling Peak can be bought separately, but is also available in a second Season Pass. Check out what it has to offer in the launch trailer.

Minecraft Dungeons launched back in May and is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One (you can read our review over here). It is also included with Xbox Game Pass.