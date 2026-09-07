Check out the merch Sega is bringing to Tokyo Game Show

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If you like Sonic the Hedgehog and/or video game merchandise (which should cover about 99% of you reading this), then the Tokyo Game Show will be something of a paradise. Sega (via Sonic City) has now revealed the merchandise they'll be bringing for attendees to get and buy, and it's some really cool stuff.

We're talking about two stylish T-shirts, as well as a Sonic Mania keychain, which has already sparked plenty of speculation about why they're bringing it, considering the game was released back in 2017. They've also got some UFO Catcher items for collectors.

Check out the goodies below. Have you been to the Tokyo Game Show, or are you planning to try to go sometime?