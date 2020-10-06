English
Halo Infinite

Check out the Mega Construx Master Chief helmet

Now you too can build your own Spartan helmet, complete with a Cortana port.

To delay a game is usually a really expensive thing to do, especially for bigger titles like Halo Infinite.

We have previously reported about the Monster Energy drinks with Halo motives and DLC codes, alongside other things like toy guns, but there are also other major Halo products being launched now for no apparent reason, besides the obvious fact that they were supposed to be timed for the Halo Infinite launch for maximum synergy.

Another one of those products can now be bought exclusively from the American retailer, Target (we haven't heard anything about Europe yet); Master Chief's helmet from Mega Construx. It was noticed yesterday on Resetera and is truly a really cool piece, roughly 15 centimetres tall and wide. Check out all the images below and make sure you pre-order if you want one. We suspect these beauties will disappear fast to collectors.

