Check out the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. in our latest Quick Look

HQ

As of late, we've been testing a whole array of different Marshall products. From speakers to headphones, we've tried a whole slate of devices, and we're just continuing this effort today by also turning our attention to Marshall Monitor II A.N.C.

These headphones feature an ergonomic design and a long battery life so that you can listen to music for 30 hours straight with active noise cancellation, or for 45 hours without. This is all on top of having a set of dynamic drivers to deliver on Marshall's iconic audio profile.

To see what we thought about the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C., be sure to catch our review here, or watch the latest episode of Quick Look below.