Check out the making of the Until Dawn movie adaption

HQ

There are only ten days left until April 25, a date that is particularly interesting for video game loving horror fans. That's when the movie adaptation of Until Dawn premieres in cinemas, where we will follow a group of young people who will probably be brutally decimated as they go.

The movie is a standalone interpretation of the Supermassive Games title that was released for PlayStation 4 in 2015 (and which was remade just last year). Now, director David F. Sandberg has posted a video on YouTube in which he proudly shows off his work on the movie's special effects, which turn out to be largely practical. This is something we know film enthusiasts tend to find very positive, and there are many creative eye-openers.

Check out the video below.