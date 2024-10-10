Check out the launch trailer for one of the best games of the year

HQ

Tomorrow finally marks the premiere of Metaphor: ReFantazio, a Japanese Atlus role-playing game we didn't hesitate to give our highest score, and we weren't alone in that, as it's currently averaging a mind-boggling 94 out of 100 on Metacritic.

So... what is this all about? Well, it's a whole new universe that we now have the chance to be part of right from the start. Atlus is building on what was so great about the Persona series, but has made it significantly bigger and more comprehensive, as well as adding a more robust game system and a more exploration-friendly world.

If you want to know more about it, we now recommend the launch trailer that you can find below where we get a good taste of its unique style and interesting premise.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 11. Are you going to get this yourself, or have you perhaps already pre-ordered?