Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
CrossfireX

Check out the launch trailer for CrossfireX

The Xbox-exclusive game released yesterday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

CrossfireX launched yesterday for PC and Xbox, a military shooter with a singleplayer component developed by the Finnish masterminds at Remedy. Unfortunately, we didn't get a review code ahead of the release, which is usually not a good sign.

And now, after playing it for a couple of hours, we think we can figure out why the publisher didn't want any media coverage. Our review will be delivered on Tuesday, and in the meantime, enjoy the launch trailer below. As it is also included with Xbox Game Pass, you can easily download it and try it out yourself.

HQ
CrossfireX
CrossfireXCrossfireX

Related texts



Loading next content