Check out the launch trailer for CrossfireX

HQ

CrossfireX launched yesterday for PC and Xbox, a military shooter with a singleplayer component developed by the Finnish masterminds at Remedy. Unfortunately, we didn't get a review code ahead of the release, which is usually not a good sign.

And now, after playing it for a couple of hours, we think we can figure out why the publisher didn't want any media coverage. Our review will be delivered on Tuesday, and in the meantime, enjoy the launch trailer below. As it is also included with Xbox Game Pass, you can easily download it and try it out yourself.