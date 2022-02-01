Check out the latest WWE 2K22 trailer

HQ

March 11 is an important day for all wrestling fans as we're finally getting a proper numbered WWE game again. As you might recall, WWE 2K21 was cancelled because of the unfathomable poor condition of WWE 2K20, which remains one of the worst launches of all time.

Fortunately, WWE 2K22 looks a whole lot better in a brand new trailer we've just got, even if the video still won't show any proper gameplay with only a month and ten days to go until the release, which is somewhat concerning.

Check it out below. WWE 2K22 is launching for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 11.