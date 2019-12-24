Cookies

Check out the latest video in our Top Picks video series

As we count down the days left of the decade, we'll be releasing editors' personal top picks for 2019, and up next is GRUK's very own Mike Holmes.

The year and with it, the decade, is about to pass as we move closer and closer to the anticipated gaming year of 2020, but before we can close the curtain on 2019 for good, it's time to hear from the editors from across the Gamereactor network in regards to their personal favourites. Up next is Gamereactor UK's very own editor in chief Mike, who, in the video below, goes through his top-three games of 2019.

