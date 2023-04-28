Check out the latest version of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17

HQ

There are few gaming laptops on the market that offer the power and performance of that of ASUS' ROG Strix Scar line, and now that we're in the era of RTX 40 series GPUs, this has only become even more clear.

To this end, we've got our hands on the 2023 edition of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17, and have put it through the ringer in the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and facts about the device.

But not only that, if you are looking for a more detailed review of the device, you can also check out our review of the 16" variant of the 2023 Strix Scar right here.