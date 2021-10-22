Check out the latest tech in this week's Quick Looks

HQ

This week has been a busy one for the technology industry. We've had a few major reveals, including a look at the latest line-up of Apple and Razer gear at respective events for both tech giants. With this in mind, we've got our hands-on a bunch of the most recent gadgets to give our thoughts on them as part of our Quick Look series, and if you haven't already, you can take a look at all of this week's videos below.

iPad Mini (2021)

"The latest iteration of the iPad Mini features an 8.3" Liquid Retina display, and sports the A15 Bionic chip under the hood."

Elgato Wave XLR

"This handy gadget is a compact USB interface that enhances your microphone by offering several features such as anti-distortion technology, a capacitive mute button, and direct integration."

Fairphone 4

"This mobile phone has been designed with sustainability at the forefront, and features a modular and repairable core structure."

Aorus Z590 Xtreme Waterforce

"This motherboard boasts Wi-Fi 6 support, 3 M.2 SSD slots, and features a Hi-Fi level audio system."

Apple Watch Series 7

"The latest iteration of the Apple Watch features a bigger screen, better durability, and comes with even greater support for Health and Fitness applications."

OnePlus Buds Pro

"These in-ear headphones use 40dB smart adaptive noise cancellation to adapt to your sound environment and even boast 38 hours of battery life on one charge."

EPOS H6Pro

"This gaming headset uses EPOS' engineered audio proprietary speaker system and even features a detachable microphone."

Apple Airpods Max

"Apple's over-the-ear headphones boast high-fidelity audio, spatial audio support, as well as 20 hours of battery on one charge."

Razer Enki

"We take a look at the latest gaming chair to come from Razer, which was just announced at RazerCon a few moments ago."

Razer Blade 15 (2021)

"This gaming laptop uses an RTX 30 series GPU and an 11th Gen Intel CPU for top of the line portable gaming."