Check out the latest SnowRunner gameplay

SnowRunner is an open-world vehicle-based adventure across America and Russia, and it's set in some of the worst weather conditions known to man. Releasing for PS4, Xbox One and PC, the game is set to drop April 28.

Explore the untamed wilderness in an array of vehicles ranging from your average pickup to a massive 16-wheeler. Whether you are delivering supplies across the country or just traversing the mountains, picking the right vehicle for the job is vital. As well as making sure you pick the right vehicle, you also have to make sure you select the right parts for the job; slick tyres won't do you any good when hitting the snow-covered mountains, for example.

Exploration is all up to the player as well, with no waypoints or track markers to guide you. The freedom to explore the entire wilderness will change the way you traverse each section of the map and may require you to rethink your route if you get caught in a mud trap that is too deep or a forest that is too dense. The journey is up to you, don't let anything get in your way as you complete countless contracts and quests.

See the game in action below: