Check out the latest Sand Land trailer

HQ

With just under ten days to go until the release of Sand Land, Bandai Namco is celebrating with an action-packed trailer that showcases all sorts of aspects of the adventure, from the protagonist Beelzebub to his friends and enemies, the vehicles you'll be able to use, and spectacular bosses (and more) - all set to the tune of the Darude hit Sandstorm.

Sand Land is based on the manga created by the recently deceased Akira Toriyama, which was adapted into a new TV series that premiered last week on Disney+. There is also a demo available now if you want to try the game before its release on April 26. It will be available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.