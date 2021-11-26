Check out the latest Mortal Online 2 gameplay trailer

The Swedish developer Star Vault has recently released a new gameplay trailer for its MMORPG Mortal Online 2. Showing off a bunch of what players can look forward to in-game, the trailer displays a look into character creation, combat, home building, and large sprawling battles, and reaffirms when the game will officially launch: January 2022.

Known as a sequel to Mortal Online, Mortal Online 2 builds on the original by once again serving up a fantasy sandbox, where players will have to watch their backs at all times, as the full world is open to player vs. player combat. In terms of that combat, Star Vault is also serving up a real-time directional melee combat system, plus archery, as well as providing 12 schools of magic to learn and use to your advantage.

Since this is an MMORPG, Mortal Online 2 also offers an array of alternative methods to explore and interact with the game world. Players can tame or dominate pets, join guilds with one another, dive into a variety of crafting professions (with more set to be added in the future), and just generally write the history of the game, as Mortal Online 2 will not be subject to any server wipes or resets.

While the full game will release on January 25, 2022, the game is currently in Early Access (via Steam), meaning you can dive in and explore the fantasy world for yourself today. Be sure to watch the latest gameplay trailer to see all the new features available in the MMO ahead of its upcoming full launch.