Check out the latest images from Nosferatu

A bunch of new images, both taken from the film and from behind the scenes, have been revealed from Robert Eggers' (The Witch, The Northman) upcoming adaptation of Nosferatu.

The vampire classic, the original 1922 film of which was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, is set to be truly gothic and gory, and it looks absolutely beautiful doing it.

The cast for this project is absolutely stacked, with big names like Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Lily Rose-Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson starring alongside Bill Skarsgård, who is playing the titular vampire Nosferatu (aka Count Orlok) - thanks, Bloody Disgusting.