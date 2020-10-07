Check out the latest Exotics coming in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

You're watching Advertisements

Bungie has released a new trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light giving us a look at what new exotics we can expect to see when the expansion launches.

As for weapons, Guardians can look forward to a pulse rifle called No Time To Explain, a sniper rifle named Cloudstrike, a new sword known as The Lament, and a grenade launcher labeled Salvation's Grip.

On the armour side, Beyond Light will bring two exotics to each class of Guardian. Titans can look for the helmet, Precious Scars and the Gauntlets, Icefall Mantle. Hunters will be able to use the Gauntlets, Arthrys's Embrace and the helmet, Mask of Bakris. Warlocks on the other hand can find the helmet, Dawn Chorus and the Gauntlets, Necrotic Grip.

There does seem to be a recurring factor with how exotic armour is being brought to us for this expansion, but to fill out the loot pool, a whole bunch of new legendary gear will also be heading into the live game come November 10.