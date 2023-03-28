Check out the latest Disney Speedstorm trailer

HQ

Disney Speedstorm launches later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - but you can start racing as early as next month. Gameloft recently revealed that an Early Access version premieres on April 18.

But while the game will be free-to-play, the Early Access version requires that you buy a Founder's Pack, with three editions being available for all formats. Now we've gotten a new trailer which introduces us to these three packs, but also includes plenty of gameplay with Disney icons driving cars. Check it out below.