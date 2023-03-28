Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Speedstorm

Check out the latest Disney Speedstorm trailer

This is what you'll get with the Founder's Packs.

Disney Speedstorm launches later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - but you can start racing as early as next month. Gameloft recently revealed that an Early Access version premieres on April 18.

But while the game will be free-to-play, the Early Access version requires that you buy a Founder's Pack, with three editions being available for all formats. Now we've gotten a new trailer which introduces us to these three packs, but also includes plenty of gameplay with Disney icons driving cars. Check it out below.

Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm gets a new trailer

NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney's racing game was confirmed to be delayed earlier this week, but this doesn't prevent Gameloft from building hype with a new trailer.

Disney Speedstorm delayed to 2023

NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney's free-to-play kart racer is postponed as the developers want the game to be something players "will return to play for years to come".



