HQ

It is less than two weeks until the release of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which comes to PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on August 24. With so little time left, we can expect a lot more marketing from the game, starting with a brand new trailer today.

Here we get to see different glimpses of what this action packed shooter has to offer when you try to survive amongst the most lethal enemies there is - the Alien Xenomorphs.