Check out The Last of Us: Part I as a first person shooter

The Last of Us: Part I was met with mixed reviews when it launched for PC earlier this year since it had plenty of technical issues. But as the developers has started ironing these kinks out, interest for the game has grown and it seems like this has also attracted modders.

The coolest one we've seen so far comes from Voyagers Revenge, who is currently doing a mod that lets us play the game as a first person shooter. You can check the result out in the video below. Even though it's nowhere finished yet, we still have to say it looks really good and like something we'd like to play eventually.

