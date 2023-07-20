Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us: Part I

Check out The Last of Us: Part I as a first person shooter

New mod proves that The Last of Us looks good regardles of third or first person perspective.

The Last of Us: Part I was met with mixed reviews when it launched for PC earlier this year since it had plenty of technical issues. But as the developers has started ironing these kinks out, interest for the game has grown and it seems like this has also attracted modders.

The coolest one we've seen so far comes from Voyagers Revenge, who is currently doing a mod that lets us play the game as a first person shooter. You can check the result out in the video below. Even though it's nowhere finished yet, we still have to say it looks really good and like something we'd like to play eventually.

The Last of Us: Part I

