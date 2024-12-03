Check out the killer robot M3GAN in its new form

Next year will see the resurrection of the dancing, creepy killer robot M3GAN, and Universal and fans of the original are obviously expecting a lot. Thankfully, Blumhouse and the team putting the film together have been good at keeping things under wraps, but now they're finally offering a first, closer look at what is M3GAN's new form after she found a new body to inhabit.

Pictured below as per Vanity Fair, we see the new animatronic puppet alongside the actor and M3GAN's main puppeteer. M3GAN 2.0 will be released in cinemas on June 27 next year.

Are you looking forward to the new M3GAN film?