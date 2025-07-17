Check out the just opened Sega store in Tokyo

HQ

As we reported in June, Sega has been working on opening its own flagship store in Tokyo. Yesterday it opened its doors, complete with tons of merchandise to be purchased, and invited the press to check out the venture.

If you can't make it to Tokyo this summer, but still want to see what they have to offer, Sega has shared photos via Bluesky. In addition, Japanese ANNnewsCH covered the event, and you can check out the video below to get an idea of the size of the store as well as take a gander at the merchandise, and at Japanese Game Watch you'll find even more pictures that will make you turn your wallet inside out.