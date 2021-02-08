Check out the Japanese remake of the movie Cube

You're watching Advertisements

Vincenzo Natali's sci-fi horror movie Cube is one of the biggest cult classics of the 90's, fully in line with Guillermo del Toro's Mimic or Paul Anderson's Event Horizon. These are basically films that have a very loyal - although small following. But on October 22 this year, it is once again time to return to the hellish cube thanks to an all-Japanese remake. According to the released synopsis, it seems to follow in the footsteps of the original closely.

"A mysterious cube. 6 men and women are suddenly trapped in Cube. It's unclear where this is, why they are trapped, whether there is an exit, whether they can survive, or what the room even is."

Head over this way to take a look at the first sneak peak. It's worth mentioning that Hollywood's movie industry also has plans to return to Cube at a later point.