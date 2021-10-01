Check out the Japanese commercial for Xbox Cloud Gaming

HQ

Tokyo Game Show started yesterday, and Microsoft had a keynote with regional stuff for Japan. While most of this was of no interest for us in west, they did stream an Xbox Cloud Gaming commercial which shows several ways of using the service.

Even with no knowledge in the Japanese language, it's still a charming and interesting piece - that actually also includes a Dual Shock 4 controller from PlayStation to highlight that you don't need Xbox controllers to use the service.

Hopefully we'll get some meaty news pieces from Tokyo Game Show later on, as it runs until Sunday.