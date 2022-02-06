Check out the Hyrule map recreated with 25,000 Lego bricks

HQ

Lego sets inspired by video games are nothing new. We've had both Mario and Sonic kits in various forms before, but as always, the fans themselves tend to take it a step further. Lego builder Ian Roosma has used 25,000 pieces to construct the entire map from the first The Legend of Zelda game - including 2,779 trees and 493 enemies. An absolutely unprecedented build, check out his video here.

Now we can only hope that Lego will release something similar themselves in their Master builder series. Would you have bought this set if it was available in stores?