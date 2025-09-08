Check out the Hidden World track from Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

The launch of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is fast approaching, with just over two weeks to go until launch. After presenting all the general aspects of the title at game shows and in trailers, and letting us all play it ourselves in a large network test, they are now focusing on the trimmings.

A previously unseen track called Hidden World is now being presented on social media. It's inspired by Sonic Lost World, which was released for both Nintendo 3DS and Wii U in 2013, and in a twenty-second clip in the post below, you can check out this slightly psychedelic and incredibly colourful track.

The game will be released on September 25 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. A Switch 2 version is also in development but will be coming at a later date.