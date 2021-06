If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe or Ultimate edition of Guilty Gear: Strive, you will get a head-start and can start beating people up today. The rest will have to wait until the release on June 11 to try out the new story mode, which has over four hours of animé.

Now Arc System Works and Bandai Namco has shared the opening movie from the game, and as you might expect it is both very weird, very Japanese and filled with larger than life personas from this series. Check it out below.