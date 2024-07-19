Check out the graphical enhancements of Sonic X Shadow Generations

Dansk
It's very popular among tech streamers to compare games side-by-side, and now Sega themselves are betting on this concept with a trailer for their upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations. The game features both a new adventure with Shadow as well as a heavily updated version of Sonic Generations from 2011.
It releases for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on October 25, and you can see below how much better the game looks compared to when it first came out in a video bursting with gameplay.