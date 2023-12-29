Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto VI

Check out the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer recreated in GTA V

It was not better before.

The internet hive mind often surprises us with its infinite creativity, like today when the Youtube channel RavenwestR1 published a new version of the first (and only) Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, this time made with the Grand Theft Auto V engine - and a couple of mods.

As GTA V was made back in 2013 and GTA VI won't be release until 2025, it's fair to say that you can really tell the age-difference between them, even if it's a really well made video. Take a look at what Grand Theft Auto VI could have looked like if it was announced a long time ago below. We've also included the real trailer further down if you wish to compare them.

GTA V engine to the left, GTA VI engine to the right.

