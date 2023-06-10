Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Crackcoon

Check out the gory trailer for Crackcoon!

Rocket Raccoon has us loving trash pandas, but this menace will have us terrified of them.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Attack of the Meth Gator, Cocaine Shark, Crackodile, Cocaine Bear, and now Crackcoon - the trend of cheaply produced horror films starring drug-addled animals continues to be the order of the day. The film, produced by Brad Twigg, has scraped together its budget via crowdfunding and is about an innocent raccoon who goes berserk after accidentally ingesting some drugs. You can watch the trailer for Crackcoon here and see a taste of the animal's bloody escapades. You can read the film's synopsis below:

When a synthetically-altered street drug is discarded in the woods by a drug dealer during a car chase with police, the fallout proves nothing less than horrific when an innocent raccoon eats it, transforming it into a nightmarish killing machine straight from the bowels of hell. With unsuspecting campers, tourists, and residents of a mountain community all in close proximity to the epicenter, no one is safe from the monster's unrelenting rampage.

Which animal would you like to see next go on a drug-fueled berserk rampage in its own movie?

Crackcoon

Related texts



Loading next content