Check out the glorious The Super Mario Bros. Movie movie posters

Recently we got a second trailer for the insanely promising The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which frankly looks like fan service in a way the world has never seen before. It also had tons of hidden Easter eggs, both those that were more obvious and others you would miss if you blinked (and even some you could only see if you paused the video to check the backgrounds).

But that wasn't the only thing we got as Nintendo and Illumination has also revealed movie posters dedicated to each of the main characters. These are really beautiful. Check them out below, surely we cannot be the only ones who would like to put one or two on the walls at home?