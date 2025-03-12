Check out the full trailer for Devil May Cry

HQ

After a period of teasing, Netflix has now released a trailer for its upcoming TV series based on Devil May Cry, which premieres on April 3.

At first glance, we're not entirely convinced by what we've seen, with some dull enemies and animations that feel a bit low-budget. It is also apparent that Reuben Langdon as Dante will be missed, as replacement voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch does a performance that directly brings to mind the game series' Nero (which he plays there).

Check it out below and tell us what you think about the potential for the Devil May Cry series.