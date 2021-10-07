Check out the full roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl right here

HQ

With the final fighter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being revealed, the post-launch updates of this crossover fighting game has come to an end. Now, it's about time for others from the same genre to shine.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as a new rising star, has just launched this week. Whether it can surpass Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gameplay-wise remains to be seen, but for now, it's certain that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features a fighter roster that would be quite nostalgic for many players who grew up with Nickelodeon shows.

Here's the full roster:



Oblina - from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters



Aang and Toph Beifong - from Avatar: The Last Airbender



CatDog - from CatDog



Danny Phantom - from Danny Phantom



Helga Pataki - from Hey Arnold!



Zim - from Invader Zim



Korra - from The Legend of Korra



Lincoln Loud and Lucy Loud - from The Loud House



Ren & Stimpy and Powdered Toast Man - from The Ren & Stimpy Show



Reptar - from Rugrats



SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks - from SpongeBob SquarePants



Leonardo, Michelangelo and April O'Neil - from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



Nigel Thornberry - from The Wild Thornberrys



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

