Check out the full roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl right here

With the final fighter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being revealed, the post-launch updates of this crossover fighting game has come to an end. Now, it's about time for others from the same genre to shine.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as a new rising star, has just launched this week. Whether it can surpass Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gameplay-wise remains to be seen, but for now, it's certain that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features a fighter roster that would be quite nostalgic for many players who grew up with Nickelodeon shows.
Here's the full roster:
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
