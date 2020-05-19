Check out the Friendships of Mortal Kombat 11

You watching Advertisements

Netherrealm Studios and Warner Bros. continue to drip-feed fans trailers from the upcoming Aftermath expansion to Mortal Kombat 11, which adds a ton of new stuff like characters, stages, Fatalities, gameplay and even a new story mode. And who are we to complain, when the trailers are so well-produced and fun to watch.

Like this brand new one, for an example. Here we get a closer look at the return of the oh-so humiliating Friendships. A way to really hurt your friends' feelings by not ripping them apart after a loss, and instead befriend them on comical terms. Bummer!

Aftermath launches on May 26 and we will, of course, provide a review. Check out the new Friendships trailer below.