logo hd live | The Wonderful 101: Remastered
Mortal Kombat 11

Check out the Friendships of Mortal Kombat 11

The Mortal Kombat kombatants are friends again and the world couldn't be happier. Take a look at the new 'Friendships' trailer.

Netherrealm Studios and Warner Bros. continue to drip-feed fans trailers from the upcoming Aftermath expansion to Mortal Kombat 11, which adds a ton of new stuff like characters, stages, Fatalities, gameplay and even a new story mode. And who are we to complain, when the trailers are so well-produced and fun to watch.

Like this brand new one, for an example. Here we get a closer look at the return of the oh-so humiliating Friendships. A way to really hurt your friends' feelings by not ripping them apart after a loss, and instead befriend them on comical terms. Bummer!

Aftermath launches on May 26 and we will, of course, provide a review. Check out the new Friendships trailer below.

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"Mortal Kombat 11 could have been superb, but some of the design decisions Netherrealm has made are regrettable."



