Check out the first video from the Cuphead Netflix series

The Netflix event Geeked Week ended with a flagship stream, where the streaming service could show off sizzling trailers, one of which is strongly video game-related and at the same time absolutely perfect for the TV format. We are, of course, talking about the Cuphead series, which has now shown off in the form of a short teaser trailer that really captures the essence of the game and the aesthetics of the 20s and 30s. Wayne Brady took the opportunity to tell fans that he plays the role of King Dice. Looking forward to this series?