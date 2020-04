Final Fantasy VII: Remake launches tomorrow, on April 10, although many gamers have been playing early since Square Enix sent out physical copies. That means there's plenty of gameplay flying around, and if you're interested in seeing some more, we've got a couple of hours to share. The first is the gameplay captured from our time playing the demo, and then we pick things up at the start of Chapter 2 in our livestream replay, also below.

You watching Advertisements