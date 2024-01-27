Check out the first trailer for Zac Efron and John Cena's new comedy Ricky Stanicky

HQ

The first trailer for Zac Efron and John Cena's upcoming comedy Ricky Stanicky has dropped ahead of its debut on Prime Video on 7th March.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film sees three lifelong friends land themselves in hot water after continuously using their non-existent friend Ricky Stanicky as an alibi. The group are then forced to hire an actor (Joh Cena) to play the role of this mysterious friend after suspicion grows from their wives and partners and they demand to meet up with him.

Alongside Efron, the film's cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross and William H. Macy. The film's script is credit to Farrelly, Jeff Bushell, Brian Jarvis, James Lee Freeman, Pete Jones and Mike Cerrone.

You can check out the new trailer below: