Check out the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

The premiere of Prime's blockbuster The Lord of the Rings production is fast approaching, and they've done their utmost to remind the world of it in a series of trailers - the latest from San Diego Comic Con offering the most action yet. The show premieres on September 2 on Prime Video. Are you excited to be returning to Middle-Earth?

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings the heroic legends of the legendary second age of Middle-earth history to the screen for the first time. Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this epic drama takes viewers back to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain to ever flow from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the most remote parts of the map, these realms and characters will create a legacy that lives on long after they are gone.