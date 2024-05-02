Check out the first trailer for Kate Winslet's upcoming movie Lee

Lee Miller may not be the best-known name in World War II history, but in many ways it is thanks to her that the world (and we today) learned so much about the horrors committed by Hitler's Third Reich.

Miller worked as a model and later became a photographer, and when war broke out she documented everything she saw, including near the front and in concentration camps. And now there's a movie about her life coming out, starring Kate Winslet, named Lee.

Check out the first teaser trailer below for the film which premieres on September 13.