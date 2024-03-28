Check out the first teaser trailer for the upcoming The Jinx: Part Two

HQ

It's now eight years since the story of Robert Durst and the many deaths surrounding him was depicted in the HBO series The Jinx. This revealed several previously unknown details and ultimately led to his conviction.

But Durst's secrets were many and his nasty past is now once again on the table as the series creators return for a second instalment in The Jinx Part Two. The premiere takes place on 21 April on Max and promises to reveal several new details about Durst's life.

You can take a closer look at the first teaser below.

Have you seen The Jinx and are you looking forward to this second instalment?