Check out the first teaser trailer for J.J. Abrams' upcoming series Duster

J.J. Abrams is currently working on an upcoming HBO Max series called Duster, which just got its first teaser trailer. It follows rookie FBI agent Nina (Rachel Hilson) as she tries to take down a crime syndicate, and needs a skilled getaway driver (Josh Holloway).
The series is set in the dusty states of the southwestern United States in the early 1970s, and judging by the video, it looks quite unlike anything Abrams has worked on before - even if the production cost looks excessive. Duster premieres on May 16, and consists of eight episodes.
Check out the trailer below.