Check out the first teaser trailer for Crystal Lake

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This fall, we'll finally get to return to the cult-classic, eerie Friday the 13th universe once again when the TV series Crystal Lake premieres. This is a prequel to the films and thus focuses on Jason Voorhees's backstory, and above all on his mother, Mrs. Voorhees (played by Linda Cardellini), who seeks revenge after her son's tragic fate at a summer camp.

In other words, there's potential for something truly thrilling, and now the first teaser trailer has been released. It seems they've taken some liberties with the original, such as having Jason drown in the '70s instead of the '50s (as in the movies). Check out the video below, and the premiere is set for October 15 - just in time for Halloween celebrations to kick off...