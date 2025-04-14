Check out the first teaser for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime

HQ

The seventh part of Hirihiko Araki's legendary manga is finally getting its anime adaptation. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has just received its first teaser, showing us a glimpse at the Western anime adventure.

Following the end of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the universe as we know it has since been reset, allowing the series to travel back in time to the 19th century once more. Instead of being set in Victorian England, though, the seventh part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure journeys west, following the crippled Johnny Joestar as he ventures in a race across America in the hopes of regaining the use of his legs.

Often cited as Araki's best work, Steel Ball Run's anime adaptation has been highly anticipated by fans since studio David Productions began adapting JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. We've not yet got a release date, but the series is currently in production.

