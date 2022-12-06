Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mickey 17

Check out the first teaser for Parasite director's new movie Mickey 17

Robert Pattinson plays an expendable clone in a world threatened by aliens.

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite became a huge hit when it was released in 2019 and was so well received that it even won Best Picture during the 92nd Academy Awards (although president Trump wasn't impressed and infamously said: "The winner is ... a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?").

Well, in March 2024, Bong Joon-ho is back with a new movie, this time starring Robert Pattinson (The Batman) as the main character, Mickey 17, which also is the title of the movie. Mickey 17 is considered an expendable person often used for dangerous tasks. When he dies, he is simply remade as a clone, while retaining some of his memories.

Well, after his latest mission, he didn't die, but still meets a new version of himself when he is back. There's also said to be aliens involved in what likely will be an interesting scifi-story. The movie is based on the novel Mickey7, written by Edward Ashton, and we have just gotten the first teaser of things to come.

Check it out below in the tweet.

Mickey 17

