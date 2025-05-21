Check out the first teaser for Chief of War, starring Jason Momoa

Apple TV+ has just unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming drama series Chief of War, an ambitious production aiming to depict 18th-century Hawaii and the brutal struggle to unite the islands. Leading the cast is Jason Momoa as the war chief Kaʻiana, and the trailer is packed with sweeping landscapes and intense battle sequences.

Momoa, who has Hawaiian heritage, serves as a producer alongside Thomas Paʻa Sibbett, and together they hope to bring something fresh to the screen—telling a story that hasn't been widely explored on television before.

In addition to Momoa, the series features actors such as Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, and Cliff Curtis in key roles. Chief of War was filmed on location in both Hawaii and New Zealand, with Momoa himself directing the season finale. The series consists of nine episodes and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 1st.

Check out the teaser below.

HQ