Check out the first spy shots of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT4 RS

Porsche's performance variant of the electric car Taycan (Turbo GT) was for about a year the fastest street-legal electric car around the legendary Nürburgring with a time of 7:07. However, this time was beaten earlier this summer by Xiaomi's electric car SU7 Ultra which drove around the 82-turn track in 7:04, a time that Porsche now in turn intends to beat with the upcoming beast Taycan Turbo GT4 RS.

The car has not been made public yet but Pistonheads has managed to capture some spy shots of a thinly disguised variant that has been dreaming around the Nordschleife for the past week and everything indicates that it will be shown off in its full glory soon along with a new record time.